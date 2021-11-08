DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $468,316.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATA has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00226261 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00096597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

