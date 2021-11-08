People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. 7,775,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,374. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

