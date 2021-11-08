Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target at $55.00

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after buying an additional 137,190 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,719,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.