Brokerages Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) PT at $12.62

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IS. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company.

Get ironSource alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ironSource stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. 2,156,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,431. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ironSource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.