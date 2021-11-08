Sether (SETH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,189.00

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Sether coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Sether has a total market cap of $753,524.10 and $3,189.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sether has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sether

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

