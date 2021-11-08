BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Tops $71.18 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.18 million and $16,355.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00226261 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00096597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

