Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $79,307.39 and approximately $241.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

