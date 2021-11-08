$251.13 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce $251.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.03 million and the lowest is $249.20 million. Abiomed posted sales of $231.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

ABMD traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.75. 201,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.17 and its 200 day moving average is $325.79. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $254.41 and a 12 month high of $387.40.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,413,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.