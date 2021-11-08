$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.60. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $162.43. 5,748,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,459. The company has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.43.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.