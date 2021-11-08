Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.84. 363,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,128. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics has a one year low of $75.31 and a one year high of $161.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.94.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,627,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 757.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

