Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.
BBDO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.26.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
