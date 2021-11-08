Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

BBDO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

