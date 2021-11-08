MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.48. 465,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.