MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.
NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.48. 465,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.28.
MillerKnoll Company Profile
See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.