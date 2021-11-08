Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DEX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. 20,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,903. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

