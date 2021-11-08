Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.63

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 32098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAVVF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

