Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.75

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 6560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

