Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.00

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 251077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,734 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,788 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands.

