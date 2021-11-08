PolySwarm (NCT) Market Capitalization Tops $17.77 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $17.77 million and approximately $74,360.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00228926 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00097221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

