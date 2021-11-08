Sentinel (DVPN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.78 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $180.64 million and $2.78 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,106,411,857 coins and its circulating supply is 5,519,410,836 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

