Oxygen Tops One Day Volume of $1.65 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $149.04 million and $1.65 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00003541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,033,054 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

