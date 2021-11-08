OKCash (OK) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $558,821.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKCash has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,671.21 or 0.99845522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00054284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00042573 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.84 or 0.00669177 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,623,142 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

