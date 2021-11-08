Analysts Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target at $70.86

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. 1,230,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 3.87. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

