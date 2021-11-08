Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives $7.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCGN. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 34,187,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,184,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 4.50. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,759 shares of company stock worth $9,060,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $55,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

