Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $48.49

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Confluent alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFLT traded down $5.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,699,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,644. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.51.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.