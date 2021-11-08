Xiotri (XIOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,198.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $8,198.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for about $292.82 or 0.00441082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00228926 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00097221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

