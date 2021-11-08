Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.02. 317,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $682.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

