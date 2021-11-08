Bounty0x Reaches Market Capitalization of $464,252.89 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $464,252.89 and approximately $73,483.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00228926 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00097221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

