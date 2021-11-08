Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $267.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to post sales of $267.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.81 million and the highest is $268.70 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $224.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $16,263,508. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $48,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $9.08 on Friday, reaching $506.40. 117,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,049. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $292.26 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.