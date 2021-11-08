ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARC Resources traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 134431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

