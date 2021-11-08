Ceres (CERES) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $191.90 or 0.00289071 BTC on major exchanges. Ceres has a market cap of $1.66 million and $267,212.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ceres has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00080101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00082646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00096616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,027.86 or 0.99460468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.02 or 0.07132559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

