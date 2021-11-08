Etherparty Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $852,743.61 and approximately $58,214.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00228926 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00097221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.