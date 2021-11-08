Meme (MEME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.49 or 0.00315567 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00014194 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004352 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004841 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

