The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

SKIN stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. 1,576,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,716. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Research analysts predict that The Beauty Health will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

