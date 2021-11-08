Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

Shares of ENV traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.96. 288,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

