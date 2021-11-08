Brokerages Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Western Digital reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $10.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,533,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,324,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

