$22.03 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report sales of $22.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.10 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $22.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $87.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $88.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $87.20 million, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHMG traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $47.22. 1,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,108. The stock has a market cap of $220.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $49.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

