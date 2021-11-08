SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.00

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 615183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

