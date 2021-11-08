iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $446.83

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $446.83 and last traded at $445.67, with a volume of 9903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $443.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.52.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.