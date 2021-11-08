Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.84

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.84 and last traded at $133.77, with a volume of 449287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.61.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.