$10.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post $10.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $7.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $37.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.89 billion to $40.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $45.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,444,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,266,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.7% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,040,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 185,942 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

