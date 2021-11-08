Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to Sector Perform

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of €35.00 ($41.18).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEAGY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during midday trading on Monday. 2,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

