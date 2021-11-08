Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.69 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of DH stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.51. 282,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

