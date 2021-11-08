Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.75) EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMR traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.85. 25,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,815. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $69.29.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.