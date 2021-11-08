USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Brent Neidig Sells 175 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Brent Neidig sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $18,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of USNA stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.12. 59,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
