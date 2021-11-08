USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Brent Neidig Sells 175 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Brent Neidig sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $18,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of USNA stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.12. 59,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

