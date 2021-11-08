Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Sells $45,025.74 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lewis W. Moorehead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. 276,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,418. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $420.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 69.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 30.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

