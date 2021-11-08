Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Sells $91,650.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.19. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

