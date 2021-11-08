The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $135,320.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $135,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 153,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,017. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter worth $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter worth $40,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

