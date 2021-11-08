RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Director Henry Klehm III Sells 1,300 Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $6.00 on Monday, reaching $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 495,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,722. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 122,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.86.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

