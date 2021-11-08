Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUSN remained flat at $$6.93 during midday trading on Monday. 8,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,614. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.07.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.