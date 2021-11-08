Phala.Network (PHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00051649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00229539 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00097351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

