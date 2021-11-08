Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AUPH. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.32. 3,024,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,444. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,341,450. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

